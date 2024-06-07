Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Shares Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,892 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 4.40% of Kenon worth $57,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kenon by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kenon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Kenon Stock Performance

KEN stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.31. 22,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,035. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $28.99.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $3.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.01%.

About Kenon

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

