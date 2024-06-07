Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.06% of Kforce worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 420.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth $218,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.40. 24,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,078. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.75 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.90.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $351.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,524.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

