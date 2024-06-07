Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,272,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $957,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,815,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $3.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.24. 1,523,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.66. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on CB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,518,703. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

