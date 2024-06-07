Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kovitz Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EQTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 90,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 49,107 shares.The stock last traded at $21.39 and had previously closed at $21.49.

Kovitz Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.00.

About Kovitz Core Equity ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Kovitz Core Equity ETF (EQTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is a narrow, core equity portfolio of companies believed by the adviser to be high quality and undervalued. The actively managed fund invests in large- and mid-cap companies around the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kovitz Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.