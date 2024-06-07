Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a market outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $20.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $22.77.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $60,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,813.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,258 shares of company stock worth $3,447,255 in the last three months. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,978,000 after purchasing an additional 195,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 56.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,026,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,380 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $2,608,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 66,442 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.