Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

KYMR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.25.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.67% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 51,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,193,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 881,266 shares in the company, valued at $37,762,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 42,302 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $1,812,640.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,925,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,071,044.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 51,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,193,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 881,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,762,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,595 shares of company stock worth $17,650,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $207,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.