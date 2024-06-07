L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

LHX stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $226.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total transaction of $272,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,376,393.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,845 shares of company stock valued at $26,577,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

