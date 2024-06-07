Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.45-15.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE LH opened at $198.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $180.81 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.05 and a 200-day moving average of $214.38.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.86.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at $863,727.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total value of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,243.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.29, for a total value of $760,515.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,727.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,469 shares of company stock worth $3,959,058 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Further Reading

