L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.93

L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €180.93 ($196.66) and traded as high as €183.76 ($199.74). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €182.26 ($198.11), with a volume of 474,074 shares.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €185.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €180.95.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

