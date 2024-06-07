Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 199.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,634,143 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,495,949,000 after purchasing an additional 124,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after buying an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $266,538,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,964,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $145,888,000 after acquiring an additional 91,075 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,971,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,564. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LVS

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.