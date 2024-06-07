Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

LB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$28.31.

TSE:LB opened at C$25.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.81 and a 12-month high of C$48.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

