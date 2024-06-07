Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.92

Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $12.56. Lee Enterprises shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 13,068 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.53. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.55 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lee Enterprises, Incorporated will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lee Enterprises news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint bought 17,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $265,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 763,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,910,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 86,500 shares of company stock worth $1,188,720. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,210,000. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

