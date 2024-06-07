Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Position Lowered by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEGN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,134.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $404,000. 70.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company had a trading volume of 965,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,461. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

