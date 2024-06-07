Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 145 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $10,179.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $37.85 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Live Group by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

