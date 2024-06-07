Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 145 Shares of Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $10,179.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Liberty Live Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $37.85 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 12 month low of $29.63 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.14.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.78). Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Live Group will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
