Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 600 ($7.69) price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Liontrust Asset Management to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.74) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.61) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIO
Liontrust Asset Management Stock Up 2.2 %
Insider Activity at Liontrust Asset Management
In related news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,908.88). 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Liontrust Asset Management
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.