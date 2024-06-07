Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 600 ($7.69) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Liontrust Asset Management to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.74) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.61) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

LIO stock opened at GBX 777 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 715.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 647.19. The company has a market capitalization of £495.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,877.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Liontrust Asset Management has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 865 ($11.08).

In related news, insider John Stephen Ions bought 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.89) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,908.88). 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

