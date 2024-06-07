Lisk (LSK) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $214.80 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00002125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $214.80 million and approximately $5.37 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001121 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000915 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001200 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001160 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

