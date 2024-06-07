LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,622 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 40,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 46,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 48,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,049. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.35. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $15.90.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

