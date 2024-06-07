loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Anthony Li Hsieh Sells 43,281 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 43,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $78,338.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,813,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,116.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Li Hsieh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total transaction of $93,000.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 76,210 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $150,895.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 38,504 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $78,163.12.

On Friday, May 17th, Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.49. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.71.

loanDepot last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $222.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 205,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 66.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

