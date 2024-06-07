Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. 1,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 4,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Locafy Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Get Locafy alerts:

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Locafy had a negative return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

Locafy Company Profile

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.