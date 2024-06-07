Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $100.09

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.09 and last traded at $99.99, with a volume of 313620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOGI

Logitech International Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.85 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 14.24%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, CFO Charles D. Boynton purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.27 per share, with a total value of $99,555.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,555.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 764.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.