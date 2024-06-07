Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,206,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,118. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.44. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

