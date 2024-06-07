Lokken Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.2% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after buying an additional 30,233 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.65. 276,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,768. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.39. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.