Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

