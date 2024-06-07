Lokken Investment Group LLC Purchases 7,182 Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the quarter. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lokken Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000.

Get Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF alerts:

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Stock Performance

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.92. 28,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,776. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $25.24.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.