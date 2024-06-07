Lokken Investment Group LLC Takes $829,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,016,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $495,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,391 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $194.60 and a one year high of $258.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.45. The stock has a market cap of $139.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.