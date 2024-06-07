Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBPH. Wedbush upped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBPH opened at $17.74 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $689.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

