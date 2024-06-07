Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBPH. Wedbush upped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of LBPH opened at $17.74 on Friday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $28.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market capitalization of $689.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.15.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, research analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
