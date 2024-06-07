Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $218.25 and last traded at $217.13. Approximately 340,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,455,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.53.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.00. The company has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,638,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,693,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,677,378,000 after buying an additional 2,674,372 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after buying an additional 2,110,032 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,090,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,798,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $581,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

