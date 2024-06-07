Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $21.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of Lyft stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. 19,341,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,755,997. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.46.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,964.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $102,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 54,278 shares in the company, valued at $855,964.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lyft by 592.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after buying an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

