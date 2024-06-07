Lyft’s (LYFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Get Lyft alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -33.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Analysts forecast that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyft

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after purchasing an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $113,126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after purchasing an additional 778,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $54,420,000 after purchasing an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.