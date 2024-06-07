Magna International (TSE:MG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.24

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$60.24 and last traded at C$60.54, with a volume of 173985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$60.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Magna International

Magna International Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$65.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45. The firm has a market cap of C$17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.96 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 7.7401198 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 53.75%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.