Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.70

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$164.70 and traded as high as C$170.60. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$169.82, with a volume of 2,928 shares changing hands.
Mainstreet Equity Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$178.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.77.
Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$1.62. The firm had revenue of C$61.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.95 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 74.24% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 7.1907783 EPS for the current year.
In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Ron Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$175.20 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.
