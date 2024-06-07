Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $164.70

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$164.70 and traded as high as C$170.60. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at C$169.82, with a volume of 2,928 shares changing hands.

Mainstreet Equity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$178.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$164.77.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$1.62. The firm had revenue of C$61.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.95 million. Mainstreet Equity had a net margin of 74.24% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 7.1907783 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mainstreet Equity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Director Ron Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$175.20 per share, with a total value of C$87,600.00. Insiders own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mainstreet Equity

(Get Free Report)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.