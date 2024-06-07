Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.03

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 48000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Mammoth Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Mammoth Resources

(Get Free Report)

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.