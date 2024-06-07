Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Gap Down to $17.20

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.20, but opened at $16.25. Manchester United shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 6,238 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Manchester United Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 78,684 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth $59,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 37.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 666,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 182,471 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,169,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 426,040 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Manchester United by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 373,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

