Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,571 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,318. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $180.88 and a one year high of $266.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.85 and its 200-day moving average is $229.76. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 85.28%. The business had revenue of $254.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.