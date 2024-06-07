MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $195.93

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $195.93 and last traded at $196.42, with a volume of 448465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $199.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

MarketAxess Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.70.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in MarketAxess by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.