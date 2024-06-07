Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Sonnipe Ltd

Sonnipe Ltd cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for 0.1% of Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $210.23. 96,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.38 and a 52-week high of $211.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $203.67 and its 200-day moving average is $199.70.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.27.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

