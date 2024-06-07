Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $126.09 and last traded at $126.28. 154,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 625,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

Get Masimo alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MASI

Masimo Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Masimo had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.17, for a total transaction of $5,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,475.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,781,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 5,730.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masimo

(Get Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.