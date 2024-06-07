Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Capmk cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

MAXN stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $80.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.59. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $32.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

