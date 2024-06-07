Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Viking Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.38.

VKTX stock opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 217,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 349,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 68,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

