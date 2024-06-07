McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.34

Shares of McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.34 and traded as high as C$15.41. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 26,820 shares changing hands.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of C$724.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.48.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$55.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.05 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 45.16% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts expect that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0801204 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

