Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Rogco LP grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, jvl associates llc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $83.45. 816,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

