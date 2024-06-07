Menlo Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Menlo Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Howard Hughes makes up 0.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HHH stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $140,501.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HHH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Howard Hughes Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

