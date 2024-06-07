Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $69.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Merus from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.70.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $53.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. Merus has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative net margin of 390.36% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The company had revenue of $7.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Merus will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harry Shuman sold 6,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $370,335.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Merus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Merus by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Merus by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

