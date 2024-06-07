MetalNRG (LON:MNRG) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of MetalNRG plc (LON:MNRG – Get Free Report) traded up 20% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 37,391,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 9,601,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

MetalNRG plc operates as a natural resource and energy investing company. The company explores for gold, iron ore, nickel, copper, cobalt, silver, and diamonds deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Ridge project covering an area of 932 hectares located in Arizona, the United States; the Lake Victoria Gold project located in Tanzania; and the Uranium project located in Kyrgyzstan.

