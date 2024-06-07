Methanex (TSE:MX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $63.03

Shares of Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$63.03 and traded as high as C$69.25. Methanex shares last traded at C$69.07, with a volume of 62,204 shares trading hands.

Methanex Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07. The company has a market cap of C$4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Methanex

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

In other Methanex news, Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total value of C$27,450.00. In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total value of C$68,500.00. Also, Director Xiaoping Yang sold 500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.90, for a total value of C$27,450.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,788 shares of company stock worth $260,743. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

