MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $25.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTG

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG opened at $21.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The business had revenue of $294.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGIC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 690,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 157,036 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,021 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,868,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,203,000 after purchasing an additional 121,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,444,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after purchasing an additional 117,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

About MGIC Investment

(Get Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.