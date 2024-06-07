Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.76.

NASDAQ MU opened at $130.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $134.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,002,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock valued at $44,205,683. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,372,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

