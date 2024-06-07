Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price Up 0.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $450.00 to $500.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $426.20 and last traded at $424.95. 2,511,527 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 21,093,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $424.52.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 target price (up from $455.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.56.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Microsoft by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 180 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.07.
Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.
Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.
