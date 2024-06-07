MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,717.70 and last traded at $1,706.29. Approximately 307,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,921,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,656.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,875.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,793.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of -253.14 and a beta of 3.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,433.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,014.07.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $5,625,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total value of $2,857,568.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,625,837. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,364 shares of company stock worth $78,474,756 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after purchasing an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $70,990,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MicroStrategy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

