Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Mary Lyn Porter Sells 2,798 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $19,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $65,223.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.6 %
MCW stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.
Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on MCW
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,423,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,285,000 after buying an additional 267,825 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315,679 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares during the last quarter.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mister Car Wash
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is NIO Stock Bottoming? Understanding Cyclicality
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Chevron Stock Concerns: Perspectives Make the Difference
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- NuScale Power: Can SMR Power the Clean Energy Transition?
Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.