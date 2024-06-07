Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Insider Mary Lyn Porter Sells 2,798 Shares of Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) insider Mary Lyn Porter sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $19,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $65,223.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mister Car Wash Stock Down 1.6 %

MCW stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.06 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCW. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,423,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,285,000 after buying an additional 267,825 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,535,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,082,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,114,000 after purchasing an additional 315,679 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,300,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88,830 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

